Negri Sembilan MB heads Tuanku Muhriz’s birthday honours list

KUALA PILAH, Jan 14 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun heads the list of 340 recipients of awards and medals in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir’s 71st birthday.

Aminuddin will be conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Negri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS) award which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador will also receive the same award.

Tuanku Muhriz will bestow the Darjah Datuk Paduka Negri Sembilan (DPNS) which carries the title “Datuk” to three recipients, namely Negri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker, Zulkefly Mohamad Omar; Negri Sembilan State Secretary Razali Ab Malik and Moroccan Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs secretary-general Dr Hassan Ammari.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Negri Sembilan Rector, Prof Nasrudin Mohammed; Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Registrar, Muhammad Haizuan Rozali; State Education Department director Pkharuddin Ghazali @ Mat Jali; and State Health Department director Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali are among 16 recipients of the Darjah Setia Bakti Negri Sembilan (DBNS) which also carries the title “Datuk”.

There are nine recipients of the Darjah Setia Negri Sembilan (DNS) award, including USIM’s Strategic Communications Centre director under the Faculty of Leadership and Management, Prof Mohd Yahya Mohamed Arifin; Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Prof Jamia Azdina Jamal and UKM’s Tun Fatimah Hashim Women’s Leadership Centre director, Prof Datin Norizan Abdul Razak.

Also receiving the DNS award are Port Dickson District Officer Khairy Maamor and Kuala Pilah District Officer Syahrul Nizam Saleh.

This year, five individuals will receive the Darjah Tuanku Muhriz (DTM) medal including Nephrology and Internal Medicine Specialist at the UKM Medical Centre, Dr Kong Wei Yen; Private Secretary to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Mohd Nizam Mohd Akhir and Malaysian Squash Association director Maj (Rtd) S. Subramaniam.

Tuanku Muhriz will also confer the Darjah Pekerti Terpilih (DPT) to 10 recipients, while there are 42 recipients of the Ahli Setia Negri Sembilan (ANS), 86 recipients of the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) medal and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (140 recipients).

Fifteen people will receive the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL) and 12 will get the Pingat Bentara Tuanku Muhriz (BTM) medals respectively.

The investiture will be held at the Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here at 7am today. — Bernama