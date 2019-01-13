Police: Second World War air bomb found in Kudat

A bomb from the Second World War was discovered in Kampung Pinangsoo near Kudat. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUDAT, Jan 13 — A bomb from the Second World War was discovered in Kampung Pinangsoo, near here yesterday.

Kudat district police chief Supt Mohd Firdaus Francis Abdullah said a man who was clearing his farm immediately informed the police at about 2 pm when he noticed an object suspected to be a bomb,

On receiving the information, officers and staff from the bomb disposal unit (UPB) were sent to the scene to identify the object.

“The police have marked the area where the World War 11 air bomb was located,” he said adding that the public and nearby residents have been restricted from entering the area. — Bernama