Minister: No decision yet on dedicating left lanes for motorcyclists

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Ministry of Transport has not made any decision on limiting motorcyclists to the left lanes, especially those riding small motorcycles, in efforts to reduce motorcycle fatalities.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, said he was aware of the proposal, but the proposed measure would have to be reviewed.

“If we want to reduce fatal accidents we definitely have to reduce motorcycle fatalities ... we are open to suggestions but we need to evaluate its implementation.

“We can always agree to the proposal but most importantly how are we going to enforce it?” he told reporters after opening the Chinese New Year Bazaar here today.

He added that he was aware that weak enforcement had led to the increase in road traffic accidents and as such enforcement and existing regulations would be tightened.

The Road Safety Department (JKJR) 2018 statistics showed that more than 60 per cent of 6,742 traffic accident cases involved motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Earlier a WhatsApp group known as Safety First urged that a rule be implemented to dedicate the left lanes specially for motorcyclists to reduce the risk of road traffic accidents. — Bernama