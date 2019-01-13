Muhammad Bakhtiar takes over as Penang PKR chairman after Nurul Izzah’s resignation

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik has been appointed acting chairman of Penang PKR. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 13 — Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik has been appointed acting chairman of Penang PKR, taking over from Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar who announced her resignation from the post in December last year.

His appointment was decided in a closed-door meeting of the Penang Keadilan State Leadership Council (MPN) which was chaired by Nurul Izzah at Yayasan Aman here today.

Muhammad Bakhtiar is also the MP for Balik Pulau.

In a statement issued today, Penang Keadilan MPN also announced the appointment of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, Sim Tze Tzin, who is also Bayan Baru MP, as the state PKR deputy chairman.

The post of MPN vice-chairman is held by Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman while the posts of state PKR secretary and treasury are held by Zulkifli Saad and Francis Joseph. — Bernama