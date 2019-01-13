Girl in stable condition after hostage-taking incident in Telipok

A man said to be in his 30s abducted a two-year-old girl in Tuaran January 13, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 13 — The two-year-old girl who was held by a knife-wielding man at the Ria Apartments in Telipok this afternoon is in stable condition.

Likas Women and Children’s Hospital director Dr Tan Bee Hwai said she is being cared for by specialists.

“The girl is in stable condition and is being taken care of by specialists,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

However, he declined to elaborate further.

Police shot dead the man and rescued the girl before rushing her to this hospital.

The man had held the knife close to the girl’s throat causing a cut on it. — Bernama