Man who threatened family members with knife detained

ALOR SETAR, Jan 13 — Police yesterday detained a man who threatened to hurt his family members with a knife.

Kulim District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said in the incident at 8.30am at Taman Kenari, Kulim, the suspect, 26, became angry after his mother asked him for money.

“The suspect grabbed a cleaver from the kitchen and headed towards his parents and grandmother, saying ‘I said later’”, Ahmad Nasir said, adding that the suspect’s brother, 30, lodged a police report as he was worried for the safety of the family.

“Police detained the suspect at his home at 9.30pm yesterday but he denied being involved in the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Nasir said the remand order for the suspect, who did not have a previous criminal record, was obtained to help in the investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code. — Bernama