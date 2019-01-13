Fatehah, Jupha fail to win medals

Jupha Somnet missed out on the bronze medal for the scratch event at the 39th Asia Track Cycling Championship in Jakarta. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — National track cyclist Jupha Somnet missed out on the bronze medal for the elite women’s scratch event at the 39th Asia Track Cycling Championship today.

In the event, at the Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta, the Perlis-born racer was in fourth place after a 10 km race.

Huang Ting Ying of Taiwan won the gold medal, silver went to Shen Shanrong of China and the bronze medal winner was Pang Yao of Hong Kong.

For the record, Jupha won the bronze medal in the scratch event in 2016 in Izu, Japan.

At the same time, national elite racer, Fatehah Mustapa also failed to reap any medal ending in eighth place at the final of the keirin event while Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan lost in the repechage round of the same event.

The gold medal in the keirin event was won by Japanese cyclist, Yuka Kobayashi, silver went to Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong and China’s racer Tianshi Zhong won the bronze medal.

In the meantime, the dream of national junior racer Chee Wen Chun to take home a medal was also not forthcoming after ending the men’s junior omnium event in fourth place after collecting 113 points.

The racer from Kazakhstan, Danill Pekhotin won the gold medal by collecting 133 points while Angga Dwi Wahyu Prahesta of Indonesia won the silver medal (129 points) followed by Taiwanese racer Chih Sheng Chang who took home the bronze medal after collecting 116 points.

Yesterday, national ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang succeeded in ending the medal drought at the championship after winning the gold medal in the individual sprint.

The Terenganu-born racer, dubbed the ‘Pocket Rocketman’ reaped the fifth gold medal in his career after winning the gold medals in the event in the 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2017 editions. — Bernama