Khairul Dzaimee appointed immigration director-general

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (Policy and Control) Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud has been appointed as the new Immigration director-general effective tomorrow.

Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim in a statement here today said Khairul Dzaimee has the experience in security management and immigration.

He said the holder of a Masters degree in Strategy and Diplomacy from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) was responsible for policies on immigration, foreign worker management as well as national registration affairs while serving as deputy secretary-general from July 2018 to today.

Khairul Dzaimee. 47, began his career in the civil service in December 1996 in the Public Service Department, followed the Entrepreneur Development Ministry, National Security Council, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry before moving to KDN. — Bernama