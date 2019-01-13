Malaysian pairs clinch two titles at Thailand Masters

File picture shows National doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong celebrating their defeat of Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the first round of the individual badminton event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Malaysian badminton squad put up a sizzling performance and grabbed two titles at the Thailand Masters Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, today.

National men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong who left the national setup recently, claimed their first professional title by defeating fifth seeds, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Taiwan; 21-13 and 21-17 in the final match held at Huamark Indoor Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

Another Malaysian pair, top seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying also grabbed their first professional title by edging the second seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand; 21-16 and 21-15 in the mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, Penang-born Singaporean shuttler, Loh Kean Yew pulled off a major upset after scalping the top seed, Lin Dan of China; 21-19 and 21-18 in the men’s singles.

Thailand won the women’s doubles title after their unseeded pair, Puttita Supajirakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai stunned the fifth seeds, Li Wenmei-Zheng Yu of China; 15-21, 21-15 and 21-10.

Young Indonesian shuttler, Fitriani Fitriani claimed the women’s singles title after upsetting the eighth seed, Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand; 21-12 and 21-14. — Bernama