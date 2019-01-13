Manpower Dept to probe case of student’s motorcycle kicked by officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Manpower Department (JTM) has commenced a probe into the case of a video clip showing an officer the Kota Baru Industrial Training Institute kicking the motorcycle of a student during its enrolment session yesterday.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

In a statement here today, JTM said it regretted such an incident happened and viewed the matter seriously.

It said that appropriate action would be taken against the officer concerned so that such incidents did not recur.

It added this was the first time such an incident had happened.

“JTM wishes to stress that although this is an isolated case, it will not compromise on any misconduct by our officers the preserve the integrity and image of all 32 JTM industrial training institutes,” the statement added.

In Kota Baru, institute’s director Zainudin Ahmad said the officer has been asked to go on one-week leave to facilitate the probe and also “cool down” in the wake of the flak he was receiving from netizens. — Bernama