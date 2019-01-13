Mohamaddin: Private, state tourism bodies urged to join programme in Germany

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi urged state tourism bodies and the private sector to join tourism promotion programmes in Germany this March. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

LANGKAWI, Jan 13 — The government has urged state tourism bodies and the private sector to join tourism promotion programmes in Germany this March.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said their participation in the programme was important as Malaysia was the official partner country for the International Tourismus-Boerse (ITB) 2019, a travel trade show, to be held in Berlin.

He said tourism industry players should grab this opportunity as it was a platform for the largest tourism promotion programme in the world.

Speaking after a meeting with members of the hotel industry here today, Mohamaddin said those who are interested in joining the ITB can refer to his ministry for further action.

“I am convinced that participation from every state will have a bigger impact on the country’s tourism industry,” he said.

On the meeting today, Mohamaddin said among the issues that were raised was unregistered tourism operators on the island.

“There are some unregistered tourist accommodation premises which are not registered, so I urge the parties concerned to take advantage of the registration fee exemption that is currently given until March.

“If they fail to register their operations after that, stern action will be taken,” he said. — Bernama