Grandmother of girl held hostage denies revenge motive

A man said to be in his 30s abducted a two-year-old girl in Tuaran this afternoon. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

TUARAN, Jan 13 — A family member of the two-year-old girl who was held hostage at an apartment building in Telipok here, denied that revenge was the motive behind the incident.

The girl’s grandmother Sharmala Mohd Akhir said, the suspect was not known to the family and she only learned that her grandchild was abducted after there was a commotion in the area.

“We don’t know him at all and have never seen the man (suspect),” she told reporters when met here today.

Meanwhile, the girl’s aunt Nor Fatihah Nasir, said when the incident happened the child’s mother was at home.

She said the mother only realised what had happened after being notified by a neighbour that her daughter had been abducted and locked inside a neighbour’s house. — Bernama