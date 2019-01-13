MARA gives leeway to B40 students to pay in instalments

MARA has given students from low-income (B40) families leeway to pay registration fees into Maktab Rendah Sains Mara in instalments or request a postponement. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has given students from low-income (B40) families leeway to pay registration fees into Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) in instalments or request a postponement.

In a statement issued today, it said students who cannot make full payment on the registration day are urged to inform the college management and request for a postponement of payment or to pay in instalments.

MARA has set the registration fee for new students going into Form 1 and 4 for the MRSM 2019 intake at RM342, mostly for student use and to pay for student activities during their studies with MRSM.

“Students and parents need not worry because MARA will always give priority to B40 students and ensure that their hopes of furthering their studies at MRSM are not derailed,” the statement said.

MARA has also introduced an Aid for Mara Education (BUDI) Programme to help hardcore poor students.

Under the BUDI programme, selected students will not be charged any fees, and will even be considered for pocket money aid of RM50 a month, as well as exemption from paying contributions of RM60 every month.

According to the statement, MARA targeted 500 students who will be offered the BUDI programme this year.

“The aid is sponsored by several government-linked companies (GLCs) as well as zakat centres. In connection to this, MARA would like to offer companies and the public, especially ANSARA (Malaysian MRSM Former Students’ Association) members who had the chance to get the best education from MRSM before to contribute to the BUDI programme, the more the contributions we get, the more students in the B40 group can pursue their studies at MARA,” the statement said. — Bernama