Cops shot suspect dead after child held hostage for hours in Tuaran

A man said to be in his 30s abducted a two-year-old girl this afternoon. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The police have shot dead a male suspect who took a two-year-old girl hostage in a flat in Tuaran, Sabah this afternoon.

New Straits Times (NST) reported that the police were forced to take the action after failing to persuade the suspect to release the child.

The child has since been taken to a hospital, and her condition is reportedly yet unknown.

The incident started at around noon after the man said to be in his 30s abducted the child, before taking her to a unit on the fourth floor.