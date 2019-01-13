Redzuan: By-election candidates must convince voters they can solve local issues

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said he believed the by-election was a special celebration of the democratic process and the winner would surely bring changes to the area. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

MELAKA, Jan 13 — The Cameron Highlands Parliamentary constituency by-election candidates must work hard to convince the people in the area that they were the best individuals who were capable of solving local issues.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who is also Entrepreneur Development Minister, said he believed the by-election was a special celebration of the democratic process and the winner would surely bring changes to the area.

‘’As such, we are confident of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chance of winning big at the by-election this time because our nominee is a very good candidate.

‘’However, we must work harder and we have to help PH other than helping to empower the machinery in this by-election’s campaigning phase,’’ he told a media conference after opening a programme on the Empowering of Melaka Bersatu and the Kota Melaka Division, in Ujong Pasir here today.

Asked on the chance of PH winning in the by-election this time after fielding an Indian candidate in the seat when the Orang Asli and Malays comprised 50 per cent of the 32,009 voters in the area, Mohd Redzuan, who is also Melaka Bersatu head, said it was a political strategy to win the seat.

“All political parties have their respective political strategies. I cannot say the candidate is right or not right. Whether the strategy used can give a win is a collective decision by PH. Up to society to accept it,’’ he said.

The by-election would see a four-cornered contest between the Pahang DAP deputy chairman M. Manogaran, 60, representing PH, former senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor, 61, from Barisan Nasional (BN) and, independents, former Aminuddin Baki lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40.

The polling day for the by-election was fixed on January 26 after the Special Election Court on Nov 30 declared the win of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN in the 14th General Election as null and void after corruption was said to have taken place to influence voters in the area.

Meanwhile, on the dropping of the post of former Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Ruslin Hasan as the Air Limau State Assembly, Masjid Tanah co-ordinator, Mohd Redzuan said the move was in the effort to restructure the administration and management of the constituency.

While regarding it as a normal matter, Mohd Redzuan, who is also Masjid Tanah Bersatu Division head, said that as the head he had the right to carry out a revamp if there were shortcomings in management. — Bernama