Director, son quizzed by MACC released on bail

MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — The director of a government department here who was remanded to assist in the investigation where he had allegedly used his position to enable his son’s company to secure a tender worth RM45,472, was released on MACC bail today.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the 58-year-old director was released on MACC bail of RM5,000 in one surety.

Meanwhile, the director’s son, the executive director of a government agency in Perak who was also remanded for six days from Wednesday, was released on RM2,000 bail.

On Tuesday, the director was remanded for six days to assist investigations after being suspected of using his position to allow his son’s company to secure a tender from his department for a pre-school system project.

His 27-year-old son, who is also the owner of a company, was remanded to be investigated for allegedly abetting his father by proposing that his company be granted the project. — Bernama