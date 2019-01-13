Boy found charred in container blaze in Bayan Lepas

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — A boy was found charred inside a container storing old furniture which caught fire in the playground in Kampung Jawa, Bayan Lepas near here today.

Bayan Lepas Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Tarmizi Abdul Salam said the station received a call at 12.15pm and upon arrival at the location, fire on the container was already raging.

“Firemen were informed that a boy was trapped inside the container and the body of Muhammad Saifuddin Ali Subahan, 8, was found charred after we have put out the fire,” he told reporters at the scene today.

Southwest District police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said based on initial investigations and the victim’s friend, the victim was found playing with a lighter inside the container before a fire broke out on a sofa in the container.

He said the friend managed to escape with his hair burnt but the victim was not so lucky, as the blaze spread very fast.

He said there were no criminal elements found so far and the case was classified as sudden death while further investigations were still being carried out.

The remains of the boy were sent to Penang Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile in Kuala Penyu, a driver was found charred when the vehicle he was driving caught fire in an accident in Kampung Janang, Kuala Penyu early this morning.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant investigation director Johari Dzulkifli said in the incident at about 2.30am today, the victim’s vehicle was believed to have skidded and caught fire.

“Initial investigation at the scene by the department found no foul play involved and the victim had yet to be identified,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama