Wanita PKR chief: Proposal to have non-constituency seats for women in Dewan Rakyat

PKR deputy Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha delivers her speech during the 2018 PKR Wanita Congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The PKR women’s wing is to propose to the government to appoint women to newly-created non-constituency seats in the Dewan Rakyat to achieve the 30 per cent target of women MPs.

Wanita PKR chief Haniza Mohd Talha said the wing would raise this electoral reform proposal with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

A motion will be tabled for the Dewan Rakyat to establish non-constituency seats whereby the House could appoint women leaders as MPs without their having to contest elections,” she told reporters after opening the Central Zone Wanita PKR Convention here today.

Haniza, who is the assemblyman for Lembah Jaya, said this form of appointment was practised abroad, in countries such as Germany and some African nations

She said the achievement of 30 per cent participation of women in government and politics was the focus of the wing following the election of its committee members for 2018-2021 last November.

Haniza also said that she would write to all chairmen of the state leadership councils to appoint women to party and political positions in the states.

“A committee specially assigned to audit this policy will be set up to monitor its success,” she said.

She also said that Wanita PKR would hold a meeting with the relevant ministers, including Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, to help raise the economic standard of women in the country.

She said the Wanita PKR conventions would be held in six zones, with the next one for the northern zone comprising the states of Perak, Kedah and Penang. — Bernama