Police meet authorities in China to detect Jho Low

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Jan 13 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had held a meeting with the authorities in China in the effort to detect businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Without divulging details on the meeting, Mohamad Fuzi said, currently, Jho Low had not been found and effort to detect him was still underway.

‘’The police are also communicating with Interpol and the status is the same,’’ he said after a Royal Malaysian Customs Department — PDRM Highest Level Meeting here today.

On Thursday (January 10), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would continue its effort to find the businessman although it is difficult.

Jho Low, who was identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the multi-billion 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, was believed to have escaped from detention in Hong Kong to an island near Macau. — Bernama