Tok Batin, Orang Asli can vote for whoever they want, says Pakatan candidate Manogaran

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran visits the Perkampungan Orang Asli Sungai Relong in Pos Menson, Cameron Highlands January 13, 2019. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran today reassured that Tok Batin in the Orang Asli community here can vote for whoever they like.

The Cameron Highlands by-election hopeful said the community can do without fear of losing their jobs, despite a warning given by another PH leader recently.

“Not only Tok Batin here, but the entire Orang Asli community in the country can vote for whoever they like. They should not be threatened or given bribery to cast their vote,” he told reporters when met at the Perkampungan Orang Asli Sungai Relong in Pos Menson here.

“I want all the registered voters in the by-election to come out and vote on their free will and not because of being pressured or bribed.

“They should exercise their right to vote without being forced,” he added.

It was reported on Friday, that the PKR’s Senator Bob Manolan Mohd had extorted Orang Asli voters in the constituency.

He is alleged to have said that their Tok Batin might lose their salaries and posts if they do not support PH.

Manogaran said the assurance is also extended to Orang Asli in civil service who hold posts in opposition parties, like Umno.

“There is no restriction on the Orang Asli to take up any party post. We cannot intimidate them on the virtue of holding a party post connected to the salary they received due to the work they do.