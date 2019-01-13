BN has upper hand in Cameron Highlands, says Dr Wan Azizah

Dr Wan Azizah said it would be difficult to win the seat due to the local sentiments played by BN in the by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has a higher chance of retaining the Cameron Highlands seat, Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

As BN had fielded a local Orang Asli, Ramli Mohd Noor, Dr Wan Azizah said it would be difficult to win the seat due to the local sentiments played by BN in the by-election.

“Well, we’ve always faced difficulties before we became the government, so it is a bit more difficult now at the use of local sentiments.

“This is part and parcel in contesting (an election) and we too have something to offer. If they vote for us, it is good enough,” the deputy prime minister told reporters when met after launching the Positive Malaysia 2019 convention here today.

“I wouldn’t say the chances are that high. But we have changed the government before. God willing, it’ll be okay,” she added.

When asked on the photos of a woman in a PH shirt giving out cash to its supporters in the Cameron Highlands by-election, Dr Wan Azizah said an imposter could simply impersonate as PH supporter and stage the scene.

“Was it true? You can always don a T-shirt and give out [money] and take a picture. So you better check it out [clarify it].

Despite her assertion, PH campaigners have since admitted that the photos had shown the coalition “reimbursing” volunteers for petrol costs.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said she leaves it to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide on the extortion made by the party’s Senator Bob Manolan Mohd’s to the Orang Asli voters in the constituency.

“I have asked him and he said he did not mean it as such. That is why I leave it to our new president.

“We do not agree if he had given out threats. That is why we must be careful with the things we say,” she said.