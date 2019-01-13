MCMC probes alleged vote-buying in Cameron Highlands

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith visits the Pakatan Harapan operations room at Felda Sungai Koyan 3 in Kuala Lipis January 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LIPIS, Jan 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an allegation, by way of photographs on social media, that Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition party members have indulged in vote-buying in Cameron Highlands.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said the MCMC needed time for the probe, among others to identify the holders of the social media accounts that initiated the viral photographs.

“Right now, I cannot give any verification on the allegation and assumption by many quarters. Give us some time to secure accurate information and we will explain what actually happened. We can then confirm whether it (vote-buying) actually took place or certain quarters are merely pointing a finger,” he told reporters after a visit to the PH operations room at Felda Sungai Koyan 3 here today.

Photographs showing several people wearing shirts bearing the PH logo and allegedly distributing money to the constituents of Cameron Highlands went viral on social media early today. Voters in Cameron Highlands go to the polls on January 26 in a by-election.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also the Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy chief, said vote-buying went contrary to the principles of PH which regarded it as an ungentlemanly and dishonourable act.

“If the PH wants to use its advantages, we can easily use the government machinery like the previous regime, but we do not do that, what more where money is involved,” he said.

Eddin Syazlee, who had visited the Jelai state constituency, one of the two state constituencies within the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency, held a dialogue with the Orang Asli community in Pos Betau and the Rural Internet Centre of Felda Sungai Koyan 3.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates.

It is being held after the Election Court, on November 30, annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election (GE14) due to corrupt practices that had influenced the voters. — Bernama