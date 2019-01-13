Four men held for stealing 28 LED TV sets worth RM400,000

Penang police said three local men and a Bangladeshi man were detained separately in Batu Kawan and Simpang Ampat on Friday. — iStock.com pic via AFP

NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 13 — Four men including a Bangladeshi were arrested for being involved in the theft of 28 LED television sets worth RM400,000 from a construction site store in Batu Kawan, near here recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said three local men who were former security guards at the construction site and a Bangladeshi man aged between 21 and 48 were detained separately in Batu Kawan and Simpang Ampat near here on Friday less than 24 hours after the manager of the property developer lodged a police report over the missing LED television sets.

“Upon receiving the report, police set up a special team to track down those involved as the losses amounted to almost half a million ringgit.

“After less than 24 hours of investigations, police succeeded in detaining the four men involved and recovered 26 of the 28 LED television sets with two sets believed sold,” he told a press conference here today.

He said investigations found the three former security guards stole the 28 television sets between December 20 and 26 and the investigations also showed they used a car to cart away the television sets and kept them in the house of the Bangladeshi.

Thaiveegan also called buyers of the stolen sets to come forward to assist police investigation.

He said those in possession of stolen goods could be charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code for keeping stolen property. — Bernama