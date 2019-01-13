Report to MACC, says Syed Saddiq amid Pakatan vote-buying claims

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Any vote buying in the Cameron Highlands by-election should be reported to the authorities, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

“No need for ‘husnuzon’ (positive presumptions). Just report straight to MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and let them investigate.

“No to money politics!” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmaker tweeted.

Tidak perlu Husnuzon,

Lapor terus ke SPRM dan biar mereka siasat.



No to money Politics! https://t.co/Nhy36lPxa4 — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) January 13, 2019

Pictures of a woman in a Pakatan Harapan (PH) shirt giving cash to other people wearing the same shirt have emerged on social media, sparking claims from Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders that the ruling coalition was engaged in bribery in the election.

Media reports also quoted Syed Saddiq as saying today that he would drive himself to Cameron Highlands tomorrow to join the campaign, but in his capacity as PPBM Youth chief.

“I will drive on my own, and do everything on my own,” Syed Saddiq reportedly said, after several BN leaders accused PH of abusing government machinery in the Cameron Highlands race.

The Star reported Syed Saddiq as saying that coercion politics should end, after PKR senator Bob Manolan Mohamad reportedly threatened Orang Asli village chiefs to support PH in the Cameron Highlands race or risk losing their salaries and posts.

“I agree with Datuk Seri Anwar’s (Ibrahim) statement saying that there is no coercion in a democracy. No matter what happens, they (village chiefs) will get their payments.

“One’s allegiance should not define one’s workmanship,” Syed Saddiq was quoted as saying.