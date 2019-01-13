Malay Mail

Ahmad Maslan gets creative with Cameron Highlands-inspired strawberry fried rice

Published 1 hour ago on 13 January 2019

BY BOO SU-LYN

The Pontian MP assured his Twitter followers that his creation is delicious. — Picture via Twitter/AhmadMaslan
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Umno MP and cooking aficionado, whipped up today a bizarre dish of fried rice with strawberries from Cameron Highlands.

The Pontian MP said he could cook other dishes, in response to critics who said he could only cook fried rice, but called today’s dish special because of strawberries he purchased during campaigning for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“Rice, onions, egg, anchovies, pepper, chilli sauce, cabbage, salt, palm oil, and halved strawberries. Delicious... try it,” Ahmad tweeted.

People responded to his tweet with shock.

