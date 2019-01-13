Ahmad Maslan gets creative with Cameron Highlands-inspired strawberry fried rice

The Pontian MP assured his Twitter followers that his creation is delicious. — Picture via Twitter/AhmadMaslan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Umno MP and cooking aficionado, whipped up today a bizarre dish of fried rice with strawberries from Cameron Highlands.

The Pontian MP said he could cook other dishes, in response to critics who said he could only cook fried rice, but called today’s dish special because of strawberries he purchased during campaigning for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“Rice, onions, egg, anchovies, pepper, chilli sauce, cabbage, salt, palm oil, and halved strawberries. Delicious... try it,” Ahmad tweeted.

Nasi Goreng #Strawberry !!

Asyik2 nasi goreng. Tak reti masak yg lain ke?



Reti tapi ini special sbb strawberry beli di #CameronHighlands sempena pilihan raya kecil



Nasi, bawang, telur, bilis, lada, sos cili, kobis, garam, minyak sawit & strawberry dibelah dua



Sedap..sila cuba pic.twitter.com/hu5v2yOIQi — DS Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) January 13, 2019

People responded to his tweet with shock.