Disqualified Cameron Highlands MP mocks pictures of Pakatan supporter giving out cash

A woman in a Pakatan Harapan shirt is seen giving out cash in a photo widely shared on social media.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — MIC’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh, who lost his Cameron Highlands seat when the court found bribery in the 14th general election, criticised today Pakatan Harapan (PH) after pictures emerged of a woman in a PH shirt giving cash to others.

The MIC vice-president said sarcastically that such actions did not matter because PH was now the federal government.

“Providing a feast for our machinery was considered such a huge offence that I can’t even vote for five years,” Sivarraajh tweeted.

The Election Commission (EC) barred the former Cameron Highlands MP from contesting or voting in any election for five years, after the election court disqualified him as lawmaker upon discovering bribery during the 14th general election campaign.

Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin also mocked the pictures of cash being handed out during the Cameron Highlands by-election.

“That brother is asking that sister for small change to buy Cameron Highlands strawberries,” Khairy sarcastically tweeted.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin from Umno sarcastically said that the actions depicted were not money politics, but only money for drinks.

“Wait until balloting, then only they’ll give more money. Now they’re just trying to reel in the youths. If they can cheat some more, then move to gear four,” he tweeted.

Four candidates are running in the Cameron Highlands race: PH’s M. Manogaran, direct Barisan Nasional candidate Ramli Mohd Noor, and two independents — Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.