Maradona admitted to Argentine hospital for scheduled surgery

Maradona was diagnosed with a health problem in early January. ― Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 ― Diego Maradona was admitted to a clinic in Buenos Aires yesterday to undergo a scheduled procedure due to stomach bleeding, a source close to the former Argentine soccer player told Reuters.

Maradona, 58, was diagnosed with a health problem in early January during routine exams performed at the same hospital in the town of Olivos. He was preparing to travel to Mexico to take over the technical management of the Dorados de Sinaloa football club.

“It is bleeding due to a hernia. It is not complicated at all,” the source told Reuters, adding: “With this, he hopes to solve some of the inconveniences that he usually has.” ― Reuters