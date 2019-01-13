KitchenAid launches kitchen Smart Display powered by Google Assistant

Kitchenaid unveiled the Smart Display tablet at the CES in Las Vegas. — Picture courtesy of Kitchenaid via AFP

LAS VEGAS, Jan 13 — The American brand KitchenAid, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, unveiled a tablet-style Smart Display for the kitchen — complete with Google Assistant for voice controls — at the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas.

Gone are the days when KitchenAid just made food mixers, which it has been doing since 1919. One hundred years later, the American brand has unveiled a kitchen Smart Display at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (January 8-11), adding a new product sector to the brand's wide range of home appliances and kitchen accessories.

The KitchenAid Smart Display is powered by Google Assistant. The band, owned by Whirlpool Corporation, has also joined forces with the Yummly recipe recommendation platform. Over two million recipes are featured in this application (available on Android and iOS) which proposes custom searches based on user preferences.

As a result, amateur cooks can plunge their hands into their pastry mix while controlling their 10-inch tablet by voice, without getting it dirty. The tablet is also resistant to liquids. Users can play a video showing the different stages of a recipe, for example, then pause it, create a shopping list, or start a timer.

This kitchen tablet also lets cooks access their playlists so they can work to music. And those who already own other smart home appliances can control them handsfree, asking, for example, to preheat the oven.

The KitchenAid Smart Display is due to launch this year in the US priced US$200-US$300 (RM818-RM1,228).

While kitchen tablet technology is far from new, it is still relatively underdeveloped. In 2009, the Qooq brand was one of the first to launch into the market. It still exists and regularly launches new versions of its device, notably enriched with recipes from chefs. More recently, Lenovo last year launched a Smart Display with a kitchen function. — AFP-Relaxnews