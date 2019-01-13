Cheng Rezen, Kim Nam Joo are top winners at Asian TV awards

Artists from Asian countries at the 23rd Asia Television Awards at Kuching Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK) January 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 13 — Last night, Sarawakians and the global community witnessed Cheng Rexen and Kim Nam Joo awarded Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 23rd Asian Television Awards held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

The Taiwanese actor received the award for his performance in Schrodinger’s Cat while the South Korean actress for her performance as Go Hye-ran in Misty.

The 23rd Asian Television Awards (ATA) comprised over 40 categories and represents the industry’s foremost recognition to independent production houses in Asia.

Jirayu Tantrakul (Thailand) received the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Kom Faek (The Lost Art) while Sinjai Plengpanich (Thailand) received the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Sri Ayodhaya.

Other notable award recipients were Something In The Rain (South Korea) for the Best Drama Series; Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter (Japan) for Best Single Drama or Telemovie Programme; JTBC (South Korea) for Cable & Satellite Network of the Year and Formosa Television (Taiwan) for Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year.

Among the celebrities present were Derek Chun, James Kumar, Ase Wang, Maylada Susri, Maneerat Kum-Uan, Hu Gua, Ah Xiang, Louis Scott, Ray Macdonald, Jirayu Tantrakul, Hoang Yen Shibi .

Past participants of the ATA include more than 200 channels across Asia including KBS, NHK, HBO, CNN, Bloomberg, BBC, Al-Jazeera, TV18, Discovery Networks, Imagine Group, Viacom International Media Networks, Astro, Media Prima, PT Televisi Indonesia, Mediacorp, CGTN, PCCW, Formosa, ABS-CBN, BBTV, SMG .

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Jumaani Tuanku Jaafar. — Bernama