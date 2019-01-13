Azizulhasni clinches gold at Asian Track Cycling Championship

Mohd Azizulhasni picked up the gold after winning the third race in a time of 10.154 seconds. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― National cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang won the gold medal in the men’s individual sprint at the 39th Asian Track Cycling Championship in Jakarta today.

The Asian Games 2018 gold medallist in the same event put on a scintillating performance to brush aside Xu Chao of China in the final at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

Mohd Azizulhasni picked up the gold after winning the third race in a time of 10.154 seconds while Xu was 0.004 second behind. Xu won the first race in 10.307s before Mohd Azizulhasni took the second after clocking 10.270s.

Another Malaysian rider, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, who had won silver in the keirin earlier, added to his collection when he defeated Kazunari Watanabe of Japan in the bronze medal decider (in the men’s sprint).

Muhammad Shah won the first two races in 10.380s and 10.449s respectively.― AFP-Relaxnews