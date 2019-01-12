Jakoa chief: Govt takes development of Orang Asli community seriously

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The government takes the development of the Orang Asli community seriously, says Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director-general Datuk Ajis Sitin.

That is why, he said, the administration of village communities was being managed by not only the community leaders and headmen but also involved the progressive Orang Asli Village Community Administration Council (MPKKOA), whose members are elected once every two years.

Ajis said the two institutions were the federal government’s initiative towards a more effective management of human resources and they were also paid monthly allowances.

He also said that Jakoa respected the institution of the Orang Asli community leaders and headmen among the various Orang Asli tribes in the country and that its functions had expanded to include matters pertaining to development, economy, education, health and many more and not restricted to issues of culture and customs. — Bernama