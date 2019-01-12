Saudi teen who fled her family arrives in Canada

Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (centre) is welcomed by Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (right) as she arrives at Pearson International airport in Toronto, Ontario, on January 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

TORONTO, Jan 12 — An 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family this week saying she feared for her life arrived in Toronto today after Canada granted her asylum, according to a Reuters witness.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun grabbed international attention this week after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family, which denies any abuse.

Qunun refused to meet her father and brother, who arrived in Bangkok to try take her back to Saudi Arabia.

Instead, she took a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul yesterday and then a connecting flight to Toronto. — Reuters