Sibu child abuse: No report on baby’s death yet

SIBU, Jan 12 — Until late this evening Sibu police have yet to receive an official report on the death of baby Aariz Harraz Zahin Azman, allegedly abused by a babysitter at a house in Jalan Permai here last Monday.

However, Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when contacted confirmed that the nine-month-old boy was certified brain dead as at 9.10am today.

According to him, the victim’s parents, both teachers were still not prepared to take their child off the life support machine.

“The hospital has agreed with the parents to discontinue life support tomorrow. If the victim’s heartbeat stops suddenly today, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will not be initiated,” he said.

Aariz Harraz the youngest of three siblings was reported to have suffered internal haemorrhage and skull fracture believed to have been hit against a hard surface or shaken forcibly.

A 39-year-old suspect has been remanded until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama