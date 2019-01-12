Ministry targets RM150m sales from fresh fruit stalls this year, says Salahuddin

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub speaks to Bernama in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 12 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is targeting to achieve sales of RM150 million from fresh fruit stalls (GBBS) nationwide this year.

The targeted sales is higher than last year’s RM123 million sales.

Its minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, said a higher target was set following public awareness on importance of eating healthy and fresh foods as found in local fruits.

He said to meet the target, the ministry through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) plans to set up another 29 GBBS nationwide this year to add to the 339 existing stalls.

“As sales from the existing stalls have been encouraging, I am confident that with the additional stalls we will be able to achieve the target,” he told a press conference after visiting Desaru Fruit Farm Agro Tourism GBBS here today.

Salahuddin hoped that other fruit stall operators could emulate the practice of Desaru GBBS in using organic fertilisers for their crops.

He said this was to ensure that the fruits and vegetables were nutritious and safe for consumption. — Bernama