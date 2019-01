Pompeo: Venezuela’s Maduro government ‘illegitimate’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan disembark from their plane as they arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

ABU DHABI, Jan 12 — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Venezuela’s government under President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate today and said the United States would work with like-minded countries in Latin America to restore democracy there.

“The Maduro regime is illegitimate and the United States will work diligently to restore a real democracy to that country,” Pompeo told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he is on a tour of Middle East countries.

“We are very hopeful we can be a force for good to allow the region to come together to deliver that.” — Reuters