Johor Sultan congratulates Tengku Abdullah on FB

File photo of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. — Picture courtesy of Sultan Ibrahim's Facebook page

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 12 (Bernama) -- Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has congratulated Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on his proclamation as the sixth Sultan of Pahang.

“Congratulations Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah on his proclamation as the Sultan of Pahang,” Sultan Ibrahim said on his Facebook page today.

The Pahang Royal Council, which met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, announced the appointment of Tengku Abdullah as the state’s new ruler, replacing his ailing father, Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The announcement was made by the Council’s deputy chairman, Tengku Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah at a special function at Istana Abu Bakar today.

The proclamation ceremony will be held at Istana Abu Bakar on Jan 15 while the installation ceremony will be held within one year. — Bernama