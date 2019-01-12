People of Pahang delighted Tengku Abdullah next sultan

The people of Pahang are delighted that the Tengku Mahkota (Crown Prince) of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is ascending the throne as the sixth sultan of the state. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 12 — The people of Pahang are delighted that the Tengku Mahkota (Crown Prince) of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is ascending the throne as the sixth sultan of the state.

He succeeds his father, Sultan Ahmad Shah.

A Pekan resident Azahani Mahmud, 49, said the new Sultan had inherited his father’s leadership qualities and is well-liked by the people as he had always been concerned over the welfare of the people.

Since he became the Tengku Mahkota at the age of 16, and later appointed as the Regent of Pahang, the people were glad and thankful for being blessed with a prince with a strong religious background and who always had the people’s well-being at heart.

“He had never been awkward around the commoners each time there was a calamity such as a floods, stormy or drowning incidents. His Highness had always been generous in giving out donations to people who are in need,” he told Bernama when met here today.

Deputy Chairman of the Pahang Royal Council Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah today announced Tengku Abdullah as the new Sultan of Pahang as Sultan Ahmad Shah is reported to be gravely ill.

A former palace attendant, Abas Daud, 76, said the people had waited anxiously for Tengku Abdullah to be proclaimed as the new Sultan of Pahang as he had been serving as Pahang Regent since Dec 28, 2016.

“To the people of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah had always held to the adage ‘Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada’ (Inseparable are the ruler and people) and this will continue to be adopted by his son.

“Sultan Abdullah had also cultivated this characteristic in his children as we see these qualities in them when they follow him visiting and contributing hand-outs to victims,” he said.

He is also known to be generous and love giving donations to the people and this is evidenced when His Highness made it a practice to give money to children after his Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, a media practitioner Siti Salwa Shaari, 34, described him as a ruler who understands the role of the media and always made it a point to greet media representatives whenever he meets them at events.

“At times he would ask the media in advance if there were issues which needed to be clarified. He is always humble and often disregards his noble rank when he is with the people..

“Sometime when he is asked difficult or sensitive questions by the media, he will put out a smile and listen intently before giving any response,” she said.

His Highness had always been obliging and hardly turned down requests from the people or the media to be photographed or have a selfie taken with him, she added. — Bernama