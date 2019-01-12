Ex-Perlis foundation director remanded over land purchase case

A former director of a state-owned foundation has been remanded for four days over alleged abuse of power in the purchase of two plots of land worth more than RM1.8 million in 2014 and 2015. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, Jan 12 — A former director of a state-owned foundation has been remanded for four days over alleged abuse of power in the purchase of two plots of land worth more than RM1.8 million in 2014 and 2015.

Magistrate Monica Joseph Gaisah allowed the 61-year-old’s remand order to start from today at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here.

According to sources in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) branch in Perlis, the remand order had to be issued at the hospital as the man was suffering from heart problems and needed to be monitored by doctors.

The man was arrested at the Perlis MACC office at about 3.13pm yesterday when he went to give his statement on the purchase of the two plots of land.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had used his post and position to purchase two lots of land in Mukim Kurong Anai in Perlis for RM1.8 million without the approval of the foundation’s board of directors.

Three days earlier, a 53-year-old manager of a state-owned quarry and a broker, 51, were remanded for four days to assist police in the same case. — Bernama