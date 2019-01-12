Coach warns Terengganu hockey team to be ready for tougher challenges

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — The Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) may have won the Charity Shield but they know tougher challenges await them in this season’s Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).

The Shield was THT’s first silverware since joining the MHL in 2013 and they did it by beating last year’s overall champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.

The match also counted towards the MHL standings, with THT and UniKL each picking up a point, thanks to the draw at full-time.

THT coach I. Vikneswaran has advised his men not to get carried away by the win.

“We have made history by winning our first silverware but we only got one point, so we must fight on and improve our performances,” he told reporters after the Charity Shield match here yesterday.

Seven teams are vying for glory in the Premier Division, which resumes tomorrow. The teams are THT, UniKL, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Nurinsafi.

THT will take on TNB Thunderbolts tomorrow and Vikneswaran has warned his team to take their rivals seriously.

“Thunderbolts have many young players but we must not underestimate them because their playing style is similar to their senior side, TNB. So, we will come up with the best strategy to make sure we get all three points,” he said.

Meanwhile, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj has told his players to forget about yesterday’s Charity Shield loss to THT and focus on tomorrow’s league game against UiTM.

“We must prepare for the game against UiTM as if we are facing a strong team. If we prepare well in training, then we will do well on match day,” he said. — Bernama