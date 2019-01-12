Police assure safety, smooth voting in Cameron Highlands by-election

Malaysia police personnel closes the gate after polling station closed at 5.30pm in Cheras September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANAH RATA, Jan 12 — Police have assured voters in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election not to worry about their safety to cast their ballots on January 26.

Pahang police chief Datuk Mohd Zakaria Ahmad, said that police force had enough personnel to ensure the security and safety of the voters.

“To the voters, we give our assurance for peace, calm and under control situation (to cast ballots), and police will continuously monitor the situation to ensure smooth voting process without any untoward incidents.

He said this in a press conference after the candidates submitted their nomination papers for the by-election here today.

Mohd Zakaria said 1,132 police officers and personnel were assigned for the upcoming by-election, with 531 were on duty during the nomination process today.

Asked about by-election’s hotspots, Mohd Zakaria said they had identified the locations but declined to elaborate.

“We have identified a couple of locations but based on our experience, the situation is under control,” he said.

The by-election was triggered by the Election Court’s decision that Datuk C. Sivarraajh from BN’s victory in the 14th General Election last year, was null and void because of corrupt practices to influence voters. — Bernama