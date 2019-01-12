Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets Android Pie update with One UI in Malaysia (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Samsung is finally rolling out the latest Android 9 Pie update with One UI in Malaysia. This is the biggest software update yet and it will feature Samsung’s latest user interface. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ that’s purchased in Malaysia, it’s time to check your device for the latest update.
On our Galaxy S9+ unit, the update is about 1.8GB in size and it also brings the latest security patch dated 1 January 2019. If you haven’t receive any notification yet, you can go into Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually. It is recommended that you download the update via an unmetered WiFi connection.
According to the changelog, the new update will bring a whole new look and feel that’s reorganised to help you stay focused on the task at hand. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will get a scene optimiser feature that was first released on the Galaxy Note9. Other new features include lift to wake, a new Bixby and a new Night Mode for a more comfortable viewing in low light situations.
Have you updated your Galaxy S9 and S9+ yet? Let us know how’s your experience in the comments below. The next device to get the latest Android 9 and One UI update will be the Galaxy Note9. Samsung has started pushing the update for users in Germany.
Thanks @seowtc for the tip! — SoyaCincau