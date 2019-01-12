Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets Android Pie update with One UI in Malaysia (VIDEO)

Samsung’s rollout of the latest Android 9 Pie update with One UI in Malaysia is the biggest software update yet. — SoyaCincau pics

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Samsung is finally rolling out the latest Android 9 Pie update with One UI in Malaysia. This is the biggest software update yet and it will feature Samsung’s latest user interface. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ that’s purchased in Malaysia, it’s time to check your device for the latest update.

Information about the software update.

On our Galaxy S9+ unit, the update is about 1.8GB in size and it also brings the latest security patch dated 1 January 2019. If you haven’t receive any notification yet, you can go into Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually. It is recommended that you download the update via an unmetered WiFi connection.

It is recommended that you download the update via an unmetered WiFi connection.

According to the changelog, the new update will bring a whole new look and feel that’s reorganised to help you stay focused on the task at hand. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will get a scene optimiser feature that was first released on the Galaxy Note9. Other new features include lift to wake, a new Bixby and a new Night Mode for a more comfortable viewing in low light situations.

Have you updated your Galaxy S9 and S9+ yet? Let us know how’s your experience in the comments below. The next device to get the latest Android 9 and One UI update will be the Galaxy Note9. Samsung has started pushing the update for users in Germany.

Thanks @seowtc for the tip! — SoyaCincau