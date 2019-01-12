Sunshine expects revenue to double with launch of online store

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — Sunshine, a Penang-based retail departmental store, supermarket and shopping mall chain, is expecting to see a 100 per cent increase in revenue growth this year after officially launching its brand onto online shopping platform Shopee Malaysia.

Sunshine Wholesale Mart Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Cynthia Hwang said Sunshine would be able to reach out to 16 million online users across Malaysia through Shopee Malaysia to further fuel sales while leveraging on the platform’s unique selling points, including Shopee’s Super Brand Day and free shipping programme.

She said the chain’s official store on Shopee would kick off with an initial 1,500 products ranging from canned and packed food, organic consumer goods to household supplies.

“Further expansion into the online realm with the opening of an official store on Shopee will see a bigger contribution to the brand’s revenue growth,” she told reporters after the launch of the Sunshin Online store at Sunshine Square, Bayan Lepas today.

The launch also includes the online store for Sunshine’s in-house fashion label, a.s.a.p, called ilovaeasap.

Shopee Malaysia category manager Tan Ming Kit said the collaboration was line with Shopee’s vision to enable, empower and grow with local corporations while striving to revolutionise Malaysian’s shopping lifestyle.

Tan said the e-commerce platform would continue to seek local trusted retailers for partnerships in the near future.

“As a whole, it is part of our aspiration to help to grow Malaysia in terms of providing more choices, better and easier accessibility for quality products and enable consumers to purchase from trusted sellers such as Sunshine Online,” he said.

The Sunshine chain is owned by Suiwah Corporation Bhd, a company listed on the Second Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

Suiwah’s core business segment comprises a retail chain which includes the Sunshine Square departmental store, Sunshine Farlim Shopping Mall, Sunshine Lip Sin and Sunshine Bertam Shopping Mall in Bayan Baru.

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and was first launched in Singapore in 2015. It has since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. — Bernama