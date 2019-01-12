Dwayne Johnson says millenial-insulting interview 'never happened'

Dwayne Johnson denies making disparaging remarks about millenials. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to deny he insulted millenials in an interview with the Daily Star.

In the interview, which Johnson said never happened, he is quoted to have said: "So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended."

In the Instagram video post, Johnson started out by saying, "I can't believe I have to do this...again."



"The interview never took place. It never happened. I never said any of those words," Johnson said.

He further added on the post that criticising "ain't my style". His denial will likely come as a relief to his fans, who probably found the purported interview out of character for the star. No word, however, if Johnson will take action against the Daily Star which at press time still has the article up on its website.