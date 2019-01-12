Gobind: Victory in Cameron Highlands will be PH’s stepping stone to capture Pahang

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANAH RATA, Jan 12 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is hoping for a victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Jan 26 so that it can be used as a stepping stone in efforts to take over Pahang from the Barisan Nasional (BN).

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said for that reason, PH candidate M. Manogaran should win so that better services could be delivered to the locals as PH now administered the federal government.

“When we look at the past, we have had candidates from BN for 61 years and yet we find that the problems affecting the people here all this while have yet to be resolved.

“I have spoken to the community and found a sense of frustration because these were the problems affecting their daily lives and livelihood. So I think this is the time for us to look at making changes,” said Gobind, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister.

Gobind, who is also Puchong MP, said this when met after a get-together between PH leaders and 200 members of the Orang Asli community in Cameron Highlands, which was also attended by Manogaran at the Quintet Hall, here today.

On PH’s chances to win the by-election following BN’s move to field a candidate from the Orang Asli community, Gobind said that although BN was seen to have an advantage particularly in garnering the support of the Orang Asli community, Manogaran, on the other hand, is believed to have the advantage of focusing on local issues in the interest of the people.

“Of course it will be difficult for us. I still feel that at the end of the day, we have to look at someone who is familiar with the issues of the entire community here and someone who is able to speak up and find solutions for them,” he said.

Asked on the issue of Senator Bob Manolan who had allegedly threatened Tok Batin (Orang Asli village chiefs) to support PH at an event in Pos Betau, Gobind said he would leave the issue to the police to investigate.

“I don’t want to comment as the case is under police investigation, so let them do their job,” he said.

Yesterday, Pahang Umno Youth had lodged a police report on Bob Manolan’s statement for allegedly telling Tok Batins in Cameron Highlands that they could lose their salaries and posts if they did not support PH.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight involving BN’s Ramli Mohd Nor, PH’s Manogaran, and independents Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama