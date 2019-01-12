Jimmy Choo taps Kaia Gerber for fresh campaign

File photo of Kaia Gerber at Harper’s BAZAAR Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at The Plaza Hotel in September 2017. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 12 — Shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the spring ‘19 campaign sees the 17-year-old model showing off her star genes in a series of stunning portraits showcasing the luxury brand’s footwear, including styles such as the strappy Mimi sandal, Annabell heels, and the more a sporty, retro-inspired Raine sneakers.

In addition to the showcased shoe selection, Gerber is also seen modeling several limited-edition T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by Jimmy Choo in collaboration with Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag of M/M Paris, which will be available exclusively on Jimmychoo.com.

Commenting on the choice of Gerber for the fresh campaign in a statement for the brand, Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said the shoe was the perfect fit as “Kaia leads the next generation of supermodels” (via Footwear News).

“Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree enables her to be a true style chameleon that authentically represents the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo brand transcending generations,” she added. — AFP-Relaxnews