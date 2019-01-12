BN determined to retain Cameron Highlands

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said BN is determined to maintain the party’s victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TANAH RATA, Jan 12 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is determined to maintain the party’s victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, says BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 is the seen as the most important as the party is contesting in a BN traditional stronghold.

“If we look the four by-elections held earlier in the state seats of Sungai Kandis, Balakong and Seri Setia as well as Port Dickson parliamentary seat, they were Pakatan Harapan (PH) seats. So we have the advantage in Cameron Highlands to retain BN’s victory.

“This is also the first time a candidate from the Orang Asli community is contesting. Hopefully he will be the first Orang Asli MP in the country,” he told reporters after the nomination of candidates at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered fight involving PH, BN and two independent candidates. — Bernama