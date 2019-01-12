Tengku Abdullah to be sixth Pahang Sultan

Once he ascends the Pahang throne, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (pic) will be in the running to be the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 12 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will be proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding Sultan Ahmad Shah, on January 15.

Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, who made the announcement, said the proposal to appoint Tengku Abdullah as the new Sultan was made because his father Sultan Ahmad Shah is gravely ill.

He said the proposal on the succession was forwarded to the Pahang Royal Council which met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after a discussion was held among the royal family members and it was unanimously agreed to by the council.

“In this sad situation, regretfully, I and my family have to accept the fact that my father can no longer shoulder the duties and responsibilities as ruler.

“In view of the situation, I and my closest family members agreed to propose to the Pahang Royal Council to appoint my elder brother Tengku Abdullah to be the successor,” he told a special media conference at Istana Abu Bakar here.

The press conference was also attended by Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Abdul Fahd Mu’adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Secretary Datuk Seri Salehuddin Ishak, members of the royal family and the state administration.

Tengku Abdul Rahman said that the Pahang Royal Council meeting on Friday agreed to approve an amendment to Part 1 of Article 9 A of the state constitution to give the Pahang Royal Council the power to ask the ruler to abdicate due to his grave illness, effective yesterday (Jan 11).

He said during the deliberations on the amendment, Sultan Abdullah, as one of the council members, had excused himself from the meeting, for the matter to be discussed and after the decision was made, it was then presented to Sultan Abdullah for his consent.

“I am confident that my brother will be an efficient, active and fair Sultan, no less than my father ... as my father has educated him well with all the training and guidance and Sultan Abdullah has been carrying out his duties as the Pahang Regent,” he said.

He said following the announcement, Sultan Abdullah decreed that their father, Sultan Ahmad Shah, would henceforth be referred to as Duli Yang Maha Mulia Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah. — Bernama

