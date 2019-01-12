Sabah CM urges state Fire and Rescue Dept to be prepare for emergencies due to dry spell

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the preparation would include working closely with the Sabah Water Department and district councils to ensure adequate water supply and water pressure was in good condition. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has urged the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to be fully prepared in light of potential increase in fire risk due to current hot and dry weather spell.

He said the preparation would include working closely with the Sabah Water Department and district councils to ensure adequate water supply and water pressure was in good condition.

The move was important to enable firefighting operation in the event of fire incident, to be carried out quickly and without any problems such as water shortage or low water pressure, he said.

“JBPM must be observant to ensure adequate preparation and due to the dry season that we are experiencing now, it is necessary to be fully prepared.

“Sometimes, in certain areas there are low water pressure and in such situation JBPM needs to ensure that they have sufficient water, failing which, they need to contact the nearest water department for assistance,” he told reporters after visiting the location of fire incident in Kampung Pasir Putih in Putatan, and the affected victims who were housed at the Putatan Multipurpose Hall near here today.

He also urged Sabah JBPM to provide information and education to the local population on the safety of electrical wiring as well as other safety features approved by JBPM during the construction of the houses. — Bernama