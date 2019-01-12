‘All the best & wishing you well Sir’, TMJ tweets to Dr M

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (left) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had a meeting for the first time in about 20 years. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 ― Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today expressed his thanks to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the prime minister’s hour-long audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar two days ago.

“Assalamualaikum @chedetofficial. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for visiting Johor to 'menghadap' Ayahanda DYMM Tuanku Sultan. I hope we can work together & move forward for the Nation's betterment. All the best & Wishing you well Sir. Salam Ikhlas, Ismail Ibrahim,” the prince popularly known as TMJ ― the initials standing for Tengku Mahkota Johor ― said on Twitter.

The tweet came after Dr Mahathir paid a visit to the Johor monarch for the first time since returning as prime minister under the new Pakatan Harapan federal government.

Ties between Dr Mahathir and the Johor palace were chilly during the Kedahan’s first prime ministership between 1981 and 2003 under Barisan Nasional.

Tunku Ismail’s tweet was accompanied by a photo showing Dr Mahathir and Sultan Ibrahim in a first model of the Proton Saga with the registration number “Proton 1, after both concluded their meeting at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

Sultan Ibrahim took Dr Mahathir on a 20km journey from Istana Bukit Serene to the Senai International Airport in the Proton Saga that was gifted to Sultan Ibrahim’s late father Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail in 1985.

Dr Mahathir has previously stated Putrajaya will continue to maintain a positive relationship with the Johor palace.