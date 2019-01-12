Seven UTCs nationwide to open till 10pm from Jan 22

The changes are scheduled to take place on January 22 and will affect seven UTC nationwide located within shopping malls, including UTC Keramat (pic). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Finance Ministry announced today the revision of operation hours for seven Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) nationwide to be reverted to 1pm to 10pm, as compared to its current operation hours of 8am to 7pm.

The changes scheduled to take place on January 22, will affect seven UTC nationwide located within shopping malls: UTC Shah Alam, UTC Keramat, UTC Seremban, UTC Alor Setar, UTC Johor Baru, UTC Kota Baru and UTC Kuala Terengganu.

The ministry said the extension was made after public feedback.

“The change in operation hour is made as a cost saving measure for the government and will be studied from time to time to ensure the people’s wish is fulfilled.

“At the same time the ministry wants to ensure an efficient government expenditure of UTCs without wasting resources,” it said in a statement.

The seven UTCs operating until 10pm will however be closed an hour, between 7pm and 8pm, to give the counter staff a break.

As for other UTCs nationwide, the operation hours have been revised to 8am until 5pm.

The ministry reiterated that UTCs operate every day except on federal and state public holidays.

Last month, a circular signed by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir revealed that all UTC nationwide will operate from 8am to 7pm, as compared to 8am to 10pm.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak criticised the move as burdening the public as the extended operation hours at UTCs.

The UTC was introduced during the Najib administration to provide urban communities a centralised location for core government agencies, public amenities and services of private sectors.